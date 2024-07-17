MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - New details were released in a federal investigation of a prominent South Florida developer who was found dead in his Coral Gables home.

On Tuesday, Sergio Pino fatally shot himself after FBI officials raided his Cocoplum home, police said.

Authorities addressed the matter with reporters on Wednesday.

“There was no debate, the fact that we knew he was trying to kill his wife,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy LaPointe.

According to officials, Pino was involved in a murder-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife, Tatiana Pino.

“In addition to Pino’s alleged role at the head of this scheme, our evidence has shown he hired and gave orders to murder crews,” said FBI Miami Agent Jeffrey Veltri. “There was at least two separate crews involved.”

At least two in those crews, federal agents said, worked for Pino at some point and were given a “contract to kill” with the alleged target being Tatiana.

“Our investigation revealed that there were multiple attempts on the victim’s life,” said Veltri. “To include poisoning, an intentional vehicle ramming, an attempted shooting, as well as two separate arsons.”

The FBI said that a total of nine suspects have been arrested in connection to those crimes, with four of them being indicted.

Officials said the “contract to kill” scheme had a payout of $300,000.

“Well, the contract, as alleged, went as follows: Pino would pay $150,000 on the first disbursement and another $150,000 if the murder did not connect Pino to the activities,” said LaPointe. “Lastly, Mrs. Pino had to die before their next divorce proceeding.”

The Pinos had been going through a contentious divorce since 2022. Around that time, Tatiana was dealing with health problems, and fentanyl was found in her system.

Tatiana’s attorney released a statement thanking law enforcement for their work.

“We wish to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, for their incredible work in keeping Tatiana safe and bringing all to justice. If it was not for their superlative devotion and dedication, there would have been a different disastrous result.“ Raymond Rafool

