SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol has returned home and will celebrate his recovery, two days after a real estate developer from Virginia attacked him with a knife.

According to FHP officials, the encounter took place early Saturday morning after troopers were on the lookout for a wrong-way driver.

FHP trooper Julio Cidron spotted a Toyota Corolla parked in the median of State Road 836 near 107th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Cidron checked on a child inside the car, and then asked the woman standing outside for her name.

The form states that 42-year-old Lisette Broom asked why he needed to know her name, and subsequently attacked him with a five and a half inch knife.

Cidron was stabbed along the left side of his head, neck and shoulder.

After a brief struggle, the arrest form states that she was ordered to drop the knife, but did not drop the weapon.

This led to Cidron firing his weapon four times, hitting Broom once in the abdomen.

Both were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Broom is still recovering.

FHP released a social media video of Cidron’s homecoming and of him hugging his family.

As for Broom, her next stop will be the county jail. She is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and attempted murder.

The child is now in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to FHP officials, Broom had outstanding warrants for child abuse, child neglect, and running from police.

