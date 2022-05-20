HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released in last weekend’s fatal flight in Haulover.

Details show that prior to making an emergency landing on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, the Cessna took off from North Perry Airport.

Ten minutes into the flight the engine failed, and it crash landed on the bridge, which struck a minivan that caused the plane to flip and catch on fire.

The driver and her two children were not hurt.

One person inside the plane died, and the National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed it was the pilot, 36-year-old Narciso Torres.

The two passengers on board escaped but were severely injured.

