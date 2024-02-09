MIAMI (WSVN) - New details were released about a cargo plane that caught fire over South Florida.

A witness’ cellphone video captured the scary incident over Miami on Jan. 18 when the engine of the Boeing 747 suddenly burst into flames.

According to reports, the hole found in the engine was caused by a loose combustion nozzle.

The plane landed safely and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.