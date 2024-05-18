DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Intense dashcam video shows police in pursuit of a woman who allegedly stole a vehicle during a test drive, a chaotic and destructive series of events that would end with suspect jumping into a pond.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Melina Logan had test-driven the silver Honda Civic from Honda of South Miami at 16165 S Dixie Highway, May 9.

When the salesperson stepped out of the vehicle, investigators said, Logan left the dealership with the car.

The dashcam video shows FHP troopers going the Honda as it weaves in and out of traffic for several minutes. A cruiser collides with another trooper trying to keep up with Logan.

During the pursuit, Logan collided with the sidewall multiple times while trying to evade law enforcement.

Logan would run into a few more vehicles and come to a crashing stop at the exit to Northwest 25th Street, allowing a trooper to run out of his cruiser and draw his weapon.

Investigators said Logan proceeded to get out of the car through the passenger window and, with arms wide open, dropped into the retention pond.

7Skyforce captured video of troopers initially trying to coax Logan back to dry land.

Seeing her struggle in the water, the troopers jumped in to grab her. She was eventually pulled out and taken into custody, but not before scratching one trooper and trying to push another underwater.

Logan went before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer the next day and was charged with battery on an officer and grand theft.

“Battery on a law enforcement officer is a $5,000 bond,” said Glazer.

As of Friday night, Logan is still in jail.

