NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam video offers a different view of a road rage confrontation along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two cars with bullet holes and led to a driver’s arrest.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the footage, released Tuesday, confirms Eric Popper fired 11 shots from inside his black SUV at a Toyota Camry, June 21.

Popper, at the time a civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach Fire Rescue, was traveling southbound when he was seen on previously released video from his front-facing camera firing a handgun as he approached the Northwest 135th Street exit, at around 7 a.m.

The new footage, recorded by the rear dashcam, shows the driver of the Camry speeding up to the far right lane during the morning rush.

Court records state the incident started when Popper abruptly cut off the Camry.

Audio from the front-facing dashcam video captured the driver of the Camry honking the horn.

Moments later, detectives said, Popper applied his brakes and reached for his gun, as the other driver tailgated him and made some hand gestures out the window.

The driver of the Camry is then seen from the passenger side window passing Popper before, detectives said, they threw a water bottle at the SUV.

It was at that point when Popper is seen discharging his firearm multiple times, including through his own windshield.

Detectives said Popper claimed he was coming under fire at the time.

Neither driver was hurt, but 7News cameras captured bullet holes in the Camry shortly after the car was hit.

The driver of the Camry got off the highway, pulled into a shopping plaza off Northwest 119th Street and called authorities.

Popper later surrendered to authorities. He faces several charges, including aggravted assault with a firearm and shooting/throwing a deadly missile.

Popper also voluntarily gave the video to detectives for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.