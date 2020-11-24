New COVID-19 testing site opens at community health center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Miami.

The site that opened on Tuesday is located at the Jessie Trice Community Health Center near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street in Miami.

Testing hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On the weekends, it’s open from 9 a.m.. to noon.

For more information on COVID-19 testing locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

