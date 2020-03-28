New COVID-19 testing site for seniors to open at Hadley Park in Miami

RELATED

MIAMI (WSVN) — A new drive-thru site to test residents 65 and older for the coronavirus will be opening early next week in Miami, city officials said.

In a statement issued Saturday, officials said the site will be located at Charles Hadley Park, located at 1350 NW 50th St., and is scheduled to open on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Officials said medics will see patients by appointment only. The patients must be experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Officials said testing will eventually be expanded to serve City of Miami residents younger than 65 who are experiencing symptoms,

The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-960-5050.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

