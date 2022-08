HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah.

The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area.

The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year.

