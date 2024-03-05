MIAMI (WSVN) - New bodycam video shows the moments after a horrific crash that involved a Miami Heat player and left a man critically injured.

Video shows Haywood Highsmith, a Miami Heat forward, visibly shaken and emotional after he ran into 21-year-old Alekxei Pino in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the crash report, Highsmith “advised he was traveling westbound on Southwest 136th Street approaching Southwest 138th Avenue when a vehicle with no lights was stopped in the middle of the roadway. Mr. Highsmith was unable to stop his vehicle, and collided with the pedestrian.”

The bodycam footage shows fire rescue trucks on the scene as debris is scattered all over the street. The airbags of Haywood Highsmith’s 2021 Audi are seen deployed.

“So you were driving his car?” said the police officer.

“Yes,” said Highsmith.

“You were by yourself?” said the officer.

“Yes,” said Highsmith.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Pino was standing in the street, late at night, helping another driver with car trouble when Highsmith hit him while driving.

Highsmith was going home after Miami’s game against Orlando at the Kaseya Center.

Bodycam video shows a woman consoling Highsmith on scene.

“Haywood, it’s OK,” the woman said.

Police said Highsmith was traveling at about 45 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police said Highsmith was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and was uninjured.

The report said the victim, Pino, was “suffering from a partial amputation on his right leg, a compound fracture to his left leg, and a possible broken left arm.”

A GoFundMe page has been created for Pino. It describes the details of the crash from Pino’s perspective.

“As Alekxei was helping the woman, another car crashed into them, pinning Alekxei between both cars causing him severe and life-altering injuries,” the GoFundMe reads. “He now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his life after losing his right leg—an irreversible loss that will forever alter his life.”

Highsmith is charged with careless driving. Officers list Highsmith as a “driver distracted” for unknown reasons.

According to Pino’s attorney, he is suing Highsmith.

Highsmith has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.