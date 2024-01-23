NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police released new body-cam footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, showing the chaos that followed a triple-homicide back on Nov.13

“I’m not getting a pulse on him,” an officer is heard saying.

“What?” responds another officer.

“I’m not getting a pulse on him,” said the officer.

A man shot three men dead outside his home.

Kassandra Rivera and her family came to the corner of NE 123rd Street and 5th Ave after learning of her family member’s death.

“One’s my uncle, and two are my cousin. All I know is that it was some neighbors or something. A dispute,” said Rivero.

Police said the three victims, identified as Hector Rivera, and his adult sons, Frankie and Jeremy, were shot in a courtyard outside the apartment of the suspect.

“I tried to avoid it as much as I could, man. Then his sons showed up,” said the suspect.

Pierce Hoempler, the suspect, told police he had no choice but to do it.

“Maintenance kids pulled up and started rushing me.”

Hoempler said the maintenance man at the apartment complex and his two kids had come after him outside his home and they were looking to attack him.

“Then they started swinging, and I had no choice. I had no choice,” said Hoempler.

The officers, heard on body-cam, discussing the shooter’s story.

“He said it was out of self-defense. The maintenance guys came and jumped him,” said the officer.

Police quickly arrested Hoempler and took him to the North Miami Police Department where he was questioned about the incident.

“Where did you place the firearm?” the officer asked Hoempler.

“It’s right there on the table, right when they walk in,” the suspect responds.

North Miami Police have not released details on the initial encounter between the maintenance man and his two sons and the suspect. Police said all victims were unarmed.

Hoempler remains in jail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

