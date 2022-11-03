MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents.

A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project.

“We’re just happy to be here to be able to serve the people of Miami-Dade County,” said Carol Gardner, president of TEDc

Community leaders, along with the non-profit TEDc (Tacolcy Economic Development Corporation), celebrated the grand opening of Edison Place and Edison Tower at Northwest 58th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Together, they’ll have more than 300 affordable units.

“It hasn’t been that easy,” said Jose Trejo, a resident.

Trejo has been priced out from many apartments and said he will be happy to call this place home.

“It gives you the opportunity to have a decent place. I love the fact that this is brand new,” Trejo said.

With this, though, affordable housing continues to be an issue for people at all income levels.

7News asked Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava what more can be done to solve that.

“The county has half a billion dollars invested in housing solutions and $85 million in a new program called Homes,” Levine Cava said. “We have 32,000 units in process just for Miami-Dade County. That’s huge, and with these new programs, tens of thousands more.”

Levine Cava said while a lot still needs to be done to address the affordability crisis, this new development is a start.

“We’re working it, and we have to provide for a brighter future or we can’t continue our success,” she said.

This event also celebrated TEDc, and it’s 40-year service to provide affordable housing here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.