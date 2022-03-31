OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A new affordable housing complex in Opa-Locka has been renovated and renamed after an activist due to her tireless work in South Florida.

A ceremony was held at the complex, formerly known as the Aswan Apartments, Thursday morning.

Mary Alice Brown has lived in the community for more than 70 years. Her goal: fighting for better housing for all.

“I could have never imagined this. Thank God. All I can say is give praises to God and my family,” said Brown. “My family had to suffer with my volunteering.”

The complex, which has been renamed the Mary Alice Brown Apartments, has 216 units and can house more than 700 people.

All the units have been updated, and residents can receive financial literacy and mental health services.

