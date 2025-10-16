HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of first responders and supporters are expected to gather this weekend for the second annual “Never Walk Alone” 5K marathon, an event designed to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder within the first responder community.

The run, hosted by the Miami Firefighters Benevolent and multiple first responder agencies, will take place Saturday at Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E. 65th St. in Hialeah.

The race begins at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the event highlights the emotional and mental health challenges faced by first responders and their families.

Proceeds will benefit the Never Walk Alone organization’s support systems and educational programs for those affected by PTSD.

Following the 5K, participants and their families are invited to a friends and family BBQ event at the park.

Since its founding, Never Walk Alone has grown from one firefighter’s effort into a network of more than 600 participants across over 20 fire service, law enforcement, military and healthcare organizations throughout South and Central Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.