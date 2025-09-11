(WSVN) - As America marks 24 years since the Sept. 11 attack, South Florida joined the rest of the nation in quiet reflection with firefighter, police, and community members coming together to honor the lives, the heroes born, and a nation forever changed.

The Sept. 11 attack is one of the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil, claiming the lives nearly 3,000 people. Hijackers took control of four planes, crashing three of them win Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia.

Memorials are planned in all sites this morning to honor those who were senselessly killed.

South Florida is hosting its own events to honor the victims, survivors and heroes of 9/11

Several commemorative events and touching tributes are scheduled to be held both in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Miami Dade County:

The City of Miami Fire and Police will commemorate the attacks with a remembrance ceremony at city hall starting at 8 a.m.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with the US Southern Command will honor the first responders who lost their lives at 9:30a.m.

The Doral Police Department is set to hosts a 9.11 mile run at the Doral Central Park at 10:45a.m.

Broward County:

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will welcome the “Firefighters Benevolent of Davie” for the inaugural “Rock the Climb” 9/11 memorial stair climb. That is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The City of Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum will host a ceremony at 1022 West Las Olas Blvd, to honor the lives lost through the singing of the National Anthem, remarks from city leadership, a 9/11 tribute with the ceremonial ringing of the bell, and a moment of silence at 9a.m.

