MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous dispute in Miami Gardens ended with shots being fired.

Police responded to a home along 26th Avenue and Northwest 161st Street, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, guns were drawn after a heated argument between a nephew and his uncle.

The nephew was shot six times and airlifted to the hospital.

One man said the shooter was his son and insisted that he acted in self defense.

He said the victim, his grandson, has a long history of violence.

“He’s a problem child,” Marvin said. “He fight his mother. He do all kinds of things. I mean, he knocked his aunty’s teeth out. He pushed my head a couple times before. So he’s been like this since he was young.”

The condition of the victim is unknown,

The man who fired his gun was detained and questioned by police.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.