Neighbors protest amid fears Hialeah funeral home is using container to store bodies of COVID-19 patients

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a neighborhood in Hialeah are voicing their concerns amid fears a container in the parking lot of a local funeral home is being used to store bodies of patients who died of coronavirus.

Residents of the Los Portales community staged a demonstration on Sunday after the refrigerated container showed up along their fence last week.

7News cameras captured protesters holding signs as drivers passing by honked their horns.

“We can’t sleep right just thinking that that’s there, said area resident Liliana Acosta.

That container sits behind San Jose Funeral Home off East Fourth Avenue in Hialeah. The business butts up against Los Portales.

Acosta and her neighbors fear it’s being used to store deceased COVID-19 patients.

​”We don’t know enough about coronavirus that we think we might get contaminated from it,” said Acosta.

The funeral home said that container is in the parking lot for capacity reasons. A spokesperson issued a statement to 7News that reads in part:

“It is vital for our neighbors and all in the community to know that there is absolutely NO RISK of any kind to them or to our community. We brought in a special care facility that is designed for crises like these and added extra protections to ensure the safety, well-being and privacy of not only the deceased, but our neighbors.”

Police are investigating whether or not the container is allowed to sit at the parking lot.

Sunday’s protest took place hours after the Florida Department of Health reported another 9,344 cases throughout the state. About 2,900 of those cases are in Miami-Dade County, 1,163 in Broward and 12 in Monroe. Seventy-seven deaths are also being reported.

Sunday morning, Lauderhill Police Officer Corey Pendergrass died from complications related to COVID-19. He served on the force for over 20 years.

This past week, five free COVID-19 testing sites opened across South Florida. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

