NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby has died after drowning in a tub after, police say, her parents left her briefly unattended in her North Miami Beach home.

The family, as well as neighbors, were left heartbroken after the tragedy happened a few doors down on Monday afternoon, just two days before her 1st birthday.

“I’m devastated, I’m devastated,” said a neighbor.

Police told 7News that the parents had left the baby alone in the tub, and later frantically ran to their neighbors for help.

“I don’t know what to think, I’ve never even seen anyone living in that house, like we said,” said the neighbor. “I just don’t know.”

First responders arrived to the home along Northeast 169th Street, and began CPR on the the infant when they found her without a pulse.

“One-year-old female who is not conscious, not breathing,” said a 911 dispatcher. “The complainant ran to the neighbor’s house and the husband is doing CPR advising that she left her 1-year-old daughter in the tub with water.”

The toddler was pulseless when medics arrived, but were later able to get a faint heartbeat during CPR.

“We’re gonna be transporting 1-year-old pediatric cardiac arrest” said a first responder.

Sadly, it was too late, and the toddler did not make it.

“It’s too long to leave the baby unattended, I mean, a couple of minutes,” said a neighbor. “A baby, a baby can’t hold themselves up in a bathtub.”

Multiple agencies were on the scene throughout the night, including a North Miami Beach Crime Scene Unit and Hatzalah Emergency Services.

7News cameras captured the family speaking to police.

“They were here for like seven hours afterwards, so then I knew the baby had passed,” said the neighbor.

The baby is survived by her two older brothers and her parents.

The drowning remains under investigation.

