NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community woke up Monday morning to witness a house in their neighborhood riddled with bullets.

The home, located along Northeast 153rd Street near 14th Avenue, had both its doors and walls hit, and its windows shattered following a shooting.

Both the perpetrator and the cause of the shooting are currently unknown.

While no one was injured, members of the community expressed concern about the potential danger looming over their neighborhood.

“A lot of the neighbors are scared,” one person said about the incident. “I don’t have kids, but I have a lot of guests. We all need some peace. I think life is enough violent already, just surviving.”

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate specifically why the house was targeted.

