MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is being hailed a hero after he rushed to a family’s rescue when a house erupted in flames in Miami Gardens.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, Lorenzo Jones Jr. said he saw the flames coming from the home on Tuesday night and began banging on the doors, telling everyone to get out.

“I was just banging on the doors, I was banging on the neighbors’ doors, I was banging on the window and the door,” he said.

Ring doorbell video shows the house, located at Northwest 20th Avenue and 190th Terrace, igniting in flames, just after 7:30 p.m.

Family members were seen rushing out of the house.

“They came outside, and they were being hysterical,” said Jones. “I just made sure they got out of there.”

The good Samaritan said he and other area residents tried to put out the flames.

“We had neighbors pulling water hoses over from two houses down,” said Jones. “We tried; it was too bad.”

But a smoky scene paints an unclear picture, as to why this house fire started. A family member told 7News off camera that it might have been electrical, and it started near the back wall of the home.

Officials said over 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were sent to the area, and it took them two hours to put the fire out.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

“God is good. Nobody was hurt,” he said.

Wednesday afternoon, 7News cameras captured two people placing a blue tarp on the roof of the home.

The family has been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.