SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A quick-thinking neighbor is a hero after rescuing a family from a devastating house fire.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 4500 block of Southwest 128th Place, firefighters rushed to the scene as flames engulfed the residence, stemming from the roof upon their arrival.

The heroic intervention of a neighbor prevented what could have been a tragic outcome for the family residing inside.

Stacey Ellis, one of the family members, credited the lifesaving act.

“We were all in the bed and I was kind of in and out of sleep,” he said. “I was watching television when someone came knocking at the door and I knew it wasn’t a normal knock, so I ran to the door an opened the door. A neighbor showed us where the house was on fire — on the north end of the house.”

Ellis expressed gratitude for the neighbor who alerted them, ultimately sparing their lives from the flames.

Live footage of the home reveals the extent of the damage, rendering the house unlivable. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities reporting no injuries.

