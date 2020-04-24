Nearly 700 COVID-19 patients discharged from Baptist Health, Jackson Health System hospitals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Around 700 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Baptist Health and Jackson Health System hospitals across South Florida.

As of Friday, 525 patients were discharged from Baptist Health since the pandemic started.

{525} The total number of #COVID19 patients that have been discharged from Baptist Health hospitals as of today. A great victory for our front-line workers and survivors! #StayStrongSouthFlorida #HealthCareHeroes #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/vlk38TXPuP — Baptist Health S FL (@BaptistHealthSF) April 24, 2020

Across the Jackson Health System hospitals, we currently have 144 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and we have safely discharged a total of 163 since the pandemic began. — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) April 24, 2020

The numbers help give a glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have recovered as the total cases continue to rise to nearly 20,000 between Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

