Nearly 700 COVID-19 patients discharged from Baptist Health, Jackson Health System hospitals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Around 700 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Baptist Health and Jackson Health System hospitals across South Florida.
As of Friday, 525 patients were discharged from Baptist Health since the pandemic started.
Jackson Health System reported 163 patients have been discharged.
The numbers help give a glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have recovered as the total cases continue to rise to nearly 20,000 between Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
