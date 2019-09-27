Nearly 600 Miami 5th graders sign anti-violence pledge at rally

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of students from around Miami came together to make a pledge against violence.

Nearly 600 students took part in the annual “Back Without a Bang!” Youth Rally Against Violence at Jungle Island, Friday.

Fifth graders from across Miami-Dade County have been making anti-violence presentations. They signed a copy of a pledge that will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Held by the Do the Right Thing program, “Back Without a Bang!” started as a response to the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.

The program addresses the national issue of school violence, as well as domestic violence.

