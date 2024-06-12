WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 50 residents from Temple Court Apartments, who lost their homes in a devastating fire and shooting, have been relocated to Motel 6 in West Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, leaving many residents seeking refuge at a temporary shelter in Jose Marti Park.

The residents were loaded onto trolleys and transported to Motel 6 at 7330 NW 36th Street.

“Feels a lot comforting now that I’m able to have a space of my own and not have everyone to sleep around,” said Joe Enrique, a resident of the burned apartment complex.

They will stay there for the next two weeks before city officials find more permanent housing solutions.

“I’ve got a cat. He’s like a son to me,” one resident tearfully said, fearing the worst for his pet that he was unable to rescue from the fire. “I’m very worried.”

The fire tore through the wood-framed building, destroying units with flames, smoke, and water damage.

Hansel, who is concerned about his handicapped grandmother’s first-floor unit, visited the shelter to inquire about when or if she would be allowed to salvage her belongings, including her wheelchair.

“We understand that it’s for our safety,” he said. “We are just calling for understanding and see if there is at least a possibility to go inside some apartments that were not specifically damaged by the fire. At least to save the important documents there.”

City officials, including Mayor Francis Suarez, have been in talks with the affected residents, ensuring them that after their two-week stay at the motel, they will be moved to permanent housing.

“We are committed to finding a permanent solution for these residents,” the mayor stated. “Many of them are Section 8. We’re already having people from the community reach out, saying that they have apartments available for Section 8 recipients.”

The ordeal began on Monday morning with a fire and shooting at the Temple Court Apartments.

One resident who will not be joining the tenants of Temple Court Apartments is Juan Figueroa, who has been charged with four felonies, after he set the complex on fire after shooting a maintenance worker, 30-year-old Feder-One Biotte.

Figueroa’s charges include attempted felony murder with a firearm and first-degree arson. On Tuesday, the judge ordered he be held without bond. According to the arrest record, he told police “he knew what he had done and expected to be in prison for the rest of his life.”

As the affected residents navigate this challenging time, the community and city officials continue to work together to provide support and ensure a smooth transition to permanent housing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.