Nearly 3,900 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH Sunday

(WSVN) – The Florida Department of Health has reported 3,899 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to more than 570,000, with 9,452 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 573,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 145,307 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 66,447 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 39,129, and 1,633 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 33,928 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

