MIAMI (WSVN) - A safe was stolen by three thieves from a South Florida jewelry store, leaving owners without millions of dollars worth of merchandise.

“We will lose everything, it was everything you know,” said the store owner of Mitch the Jeweler.

The owner of the store didn’t want to show his face on camera, fearing that the crook might come back.

However, they did what he thought was impossible: move his massive safe out the door.

“I don’t know how they moved this safe,” he said. “There was something, I don’t know how to tell you, something big… I don’t understand how it happened.”

The three thieves cut a hole into the store, through a shut-down business next door. They then came across a toilet on the other side, which they flushed out of their way.

“This is something along the same lines of professional workers over here,” continued the owner.

The thieves of the hooded heist tried to make sure there was no evidence.

They went up to the office, cut the wires and tried to destroy the shop’s surveillance and computers.

“We make a good business here,” he said. “I don’t understand what’s going on over there, like how it happened.”

But on one camera, the trio were caught. Surveillance footage captured the robbery happening at around 2:58 a.m.

The burglars were seen covered from head to toe, taking no small piece of jewelry and wheeling out the safe, which also contained bills, through the front door around 5:20 a.m.

“We step back to the work you know, because these guys take all my family business and you know we working here and our kids are supposed to be raised, and now everything is basically gone,” said the shop owner.

The owner is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who might’ve seen something or knows something about the robbers.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.