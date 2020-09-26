Nearly 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 698,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,022 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 698,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,791 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 107 deaths.

There are now 169,144 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,700 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,183 and 1,834 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,469 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

