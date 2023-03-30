CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of cats were rescued after being found in distress and living under deplorable conditions in Cutler Bay.

According to Miami-Dade County officials, a warrant was served at a home located at 20536 SW 93rd Ave., Thursday morning.

The warrant was issued in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

Upon entering the home, officials located the 93 cats and removed them from the property.

Miami-Dade Animal Services will examine each cat to assess its health and provide medical care as needed.

Once legal custody has been awarded to Animal Services and they are medically cleared, they will be put up for adoption.

No arrests have been made. The case is still under investigation.

