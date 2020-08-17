NE Miami-Dade family says cop responding to noise complaint shot their dog

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade family is upset and exploring their legal options after, they said, a Miami-Dade Police officer who responded to their home because of a noise complaint shot and injured their dog.

Eighteen-month-old Luna is recovering at home days after, her owner said, a bullet pierced her leg.

The family said the police officer walked onto their property unannounced during the weekend.

They said they were all the way in the back by the pool, and that’s where the officer opened fire, striking the Belgian shepherd.

Boris Fernandez​, Luna’s owner, said he is not pleased with the officer’s actions.

“If you’re not safe at your own home, what else do you have left?” he said.

According to investigators, officers responded to a loud noise complaint at the home, located off Northeast 148th Street, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Home surveillance video captured what appears to be an armed officer to the left side of the screen by the gate.

Luna is seen running toward the officer then stops and looks back as the officer walks backward.

“You can tell just by looking at the video she’s not on guard,” said Fernandez.

Family members are seen running toward the fence as Luna moves forward, jumps up and runs toward the right.

Police said the dog charged at the officer.

At some point, her owner said, she had been shot.

“When I approached the officer, I said, ‘What did you just do? You shot my dog for no reason,'” said Fernandez.

Investigators said the officer was not injured.

Cellphone video from that evening showed tape around the side of the house.

“It was completely uncalled for,” said Fernandez.

Luna’s family is concerned, especially because there are bloodstains all over their yard.

“When Amazon comes in here, they make themselves noticed. They tell us, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re delivering a package,'” said Fernandez. “Can an officer not make themselves noticed, that they’re here so we can walk out side, and if there’s an issue, resolve it?”

The family said they were celebrating a birthday at the time.

Police said a family member took Luna to a private veterinarian for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Luna’s owner said they are checking with their attorney for their next steps.

