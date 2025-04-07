MIAMI (WSVN) - All lanes of NE 1st Avenue beneath I-395 are closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer struck the bridge Monday, damaging one of its beams, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Crews have already begun removing the damaged beam. FDOT said the beam is located in a closed-off section of eastbound I-395 and does not pose a risk to drivers on the interstate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Delays are expected on NE 1st Avenue from NE 8th Street northbound to NE 11th Street.

