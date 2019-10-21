NB Palmetto Expressway shut down at NW 154th St. due to fatal multi-car crash

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway after a fatal multi-car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the Northwest 154th Street exit, Monday morning.

#TrafficAlert: Northbound State Road 826 is currently shutdown at NW 154 ST due to a fatal traffic crash. #FHP is on scene investigating. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/LZlUvQYleJ — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 21, 2019

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where several wrecked cars and rescue crews could be seen.

A victim was transported to a waiting air rescue helicopter.

FHP confirmed at least one person died in the wreck.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The shutdown created delays that stretched back beyond Okeechobee Road.

