NB Palmetto Expressway shut down at NW 154th St. due to fatal crash

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway after a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the Northwest 154th Street exit, Monday morning.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where several wrecked cars and rescue crews could be seen.

A victim was transported to a waiting air rescue helicopter.

FHP confirmed at least one person died in the wreck.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The shutdown created miles-long delays ahead of the morning rush hour.

