NB Palmetto Expressway lanes reopen at NW 154th St. after fatal crash

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes along the Palmetto Expressway have reopened after crews clear scene following fatal multi-car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the Northwest 154th Street exit, Monday morning.

#TrafficUpdate: Roadway has been re-opened. — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 21, 2019

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where five wrecked cars and several rescue crews could be seen.

A victim was transported to a waiting air rescue helicopter.

FHP confirmed a man died in the wreck.

All lanes were blocked for most of the morning.

The shutdown created delays that stretched beyond Okeechobee Road.

Officials reopened the highway just before 11 a.m.

