All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at 79th Street have re-opened following a multi-vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash late Monday morning. The crash involved at least six vehicles. One of the vehicles landed on its side.

The crash brought traffic to a crawl, creating a 45-minute delay that stretches all the way back to the 112 Airport Expressway.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone is injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is unknown but the lanes have re-opened.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.