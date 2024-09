MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down near 79th Street after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled fuel on the roadway.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Workers spread an absorbent material on the roadway to soak up the spilled gas.

No injuries were reported.

The closed lanes have since been reopened.

