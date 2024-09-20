MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down near 79th Street following an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m., Friday.

The only open lanes in the area are the express lanes.

Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

