NB I-95 to close from I-395 to SR 112 amid ongoing construction

MIAMI (WSVN) - Parts of Interstate 95 northbound will be closed once again due to construction.

The stretch of the highway from I-395 to State Road 112 will be shut down from 10 p.m. on Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews are installing overhead signs, so all drivers will be detoured.

The closures are part of Connecting Miami, a five-year, $800 million-plus project that aims to improve the way drivers travel in South Florida.

For more information about construction updates on the SR 836/I-95/I-395 interchange, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.