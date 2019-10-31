NB I-95 exit ramps to be closed on weekends

MIAMI (WSVN) - In addition to the I-95 lanes closing every night as part of a construction project, the northbound exit ramps will be closed intermittently on the weekends.

The northbound I-95 exit ramp to Northwest 79th Street/Northwest 81st Street will be intermittently closed on Friday and Saturday between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., and on Sunday between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers can:

Exit at Northwest 95th Street, then make a left at Northwest 95th Street.

Turn left at Northwest Seventh Avenue to connect with Northwest 79th Street.

The northbound I-95 exit ramp to Northwest 62nd Street will follow the same closure schedule.

Drivers can make the following detour:

Exit at Northwest 79th Street/Northwest 81st Street, then make a left at Northwest 81st Street.

Turn left at Northwest Seventh Avenue to connect with Northwest 62nd Street.

