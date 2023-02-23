MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol was on the express lanes of Interstate 95 investigating the area after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 just before the 79th Street exit as they helped clear the scene.

According to police, the driver of a white Toyota SUV was traveling on the highway when a woman was trying to cross the roadway. The car collided with the woman and she died on the scene as a result of her injuries.

The two northbound express lanes on I-95 were shut down starting at the State Road 112 expressway entrance, but have since been reopened.

