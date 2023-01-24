MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s time celebrate Navy Week, and members of the Navy are on a mission to shine the light on their ROTC scholarship program.

Outreach and diversity leaders visited G. Holmes Braddock High School in search of interested students.

Students were able to experience a virtual reality simulator with missions they would experience should they were to enroll.

“They’ll get an opportunity to see some of the Navy experiences, and that might pique their interest in the opportunities the Navy has to offer, especially when it comes to aviation,” said Johnny Martinez, ROTC instructor.

They also shared information about their 180,000 ROTC scholarship program that covers college tuition cost for students.

