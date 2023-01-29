KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter landing in Key Biscayne highlighted a special U.S. Navy Fleet Week event.

The event took place Saturday at the Miami Seaquarium.

Along with the landing, parkgoers got to meet Navy divers and robotics team members.

Sailors from the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest ship still afloat, were also on hand.

Performances by the Navy Brass Quintet and Ceremonial Guard and Drill Team rounded out the day.

