MIAMI (WSVN) - A Navarro store in Miami has reopened hours after high levels of carbon monoxide caused more than two dozen people to become sick and sent eight employees were taken to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the business located along the 1600 block of West Flagler Street, just before 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fire rescue crews immediately evacuated everyone out of the building after, they said, multiple people were feeling sick and complaining of headaches and nausea.

“When we arrived on the scene, our hazardous materials team into the structure and found high levels of carbon monoxide,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The hazmat team began ventilating the store with electric fans.

Paramedics assessed nearly 30 patients at the scene.

“Eight of those patients had to go to the hospital with CO poisoning, which is carbon monoxide poisoning, which includes headaches, nausea, vomiting and urination,” said Sanchez.

The eight patients who were transported were taken to two area hospitals and are all listed in stable condition.

According to officials, they believed the cause of the chemical leak may have been from a machine that was being used to clean the floors.

​”Apparently, that machine is gas-powered, and that’s what released this substance into the air and made people feel ill, and that’s what caused them to call 911,” said Sanchez.

Meanwhile, crews spent the morning and afternoon clearing out the air in the building for any remaining carbon monoxide in order to allow the store to reopen.

