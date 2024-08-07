MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police hosted National Night Out to encourage stronger connections between the members of the community and the department.

The annual event took place at Shenandoah Park in Miami, Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers were seen playing games and even hula hoops with kids, all to help foster stronger ties between officers and residents.

Local businesses like food trucks were also invited to take part in the festivities.

The party included bounce houses for kids, festival games, food and music.

