NASA astronaut candidate from Miami to graduate after 2 years of training

(WSVN) - One of Miami’s very own is set to officially become a NASA astronaut.

Dr. Francisco “Frank” Rubio, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, spent the past two years completing basic training to become eligible for spaceflight, including missions to the International Space Station, the moon and even Mars someday.

Rubio is among the 11 candidates who took part in the training.

He graduated from Miami Sunset Senior High and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Rubio accumulated more than 1,100 hours of experience as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and “600 hours of combat and imminent danger time,” according to NASA.

Prior to the start of training, Rubio was a surgeon for the Army’s 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on NASA TV.

It’s the first class to graduate under the Artemis program, which aims to send the next man and first woman to the moon by 2024.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.