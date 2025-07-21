MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he ran naked through a crowded stretch of Miami Beach, punched a bystander who asked him to cover up and exposed himself to children and families.

According to a police report, Luke Beau Rainey was seen running naked around 10th Street and the beach, prompting beachgoers to call 911 around 7:15 p.m., Saturday.

When one man approached Rainey and asked him to put on clothes, Rainey allegedly punched him in the face, injuring his nose and lip. A witness helped restrain Rainey until officers arrived.

Officers said multiple people, including a woman and her young son, witnessed the incident. None of the victims required medical attention, and the man Rainey allegedly struck said he hit back in self-defense.

Rainey faces multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious assault on a child, indecent exposure, battery and disorderly conduct.

