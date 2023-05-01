NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers gave 6-year-old Cali a much-needed reason to smile and an honor that’s sure to be a memory of a lifetime.

Cali’s life-long dream turned into a reality, she’s now a junior police officer and ready for duty.

She was just 5 years old when doctors discovered a cancerous and inoperable tumor growing in her brain last October.

The diagnosis left her family devastated.

“It’s been a rough journey for us. She lost all of her mobility two months after being diagnosed, but she’s still fighting. She’s still fighting is all I can say. She’s a warrior,” said Kierra Hollis, Cali’s mother.

But they pushed through the pain to make her dreams come true. With help from the Mystic Force Foundation and the North Miami Beach Police Department, they granted her wish.

“She’s always been saying she wants to be a cop, always running around saying ‘I’m gonna arrest you. You’re going to jail!'” said Hollis.

Family, friends and officers gathered for an official ceremony where North Miami Beach PD Chief Harvette Smith swore her in.

“And that I will perform duties of junior chief of police of which now I am now about to enter, so help me God,” said Smith.

And just like that, you can call her Officer Cali.

Her mother said the date of her swearing-in makes everything all the more special.

“I find it really amazing to do it on the first of May. May is brain cancer awareness month, so it’s a great way to start off the month,” said Hollis.

“I’m so grateful for Sylvia and the NMBPD for making this day so special for her,” said Hollis.

Cali’s mother said on top of being an officer, she fills up her time singing, coloring and watching YouTube.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.