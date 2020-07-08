Mystic Force Foundation hosts toy drive to raise childhood cancer awareness

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is once again embracing the gift of giving to benefit children who are battling cancer.

The Mystic Force Foundation held a toy drive near Northeast 19th Avenue and 169th Street in North Miami Beach, Wednesday afternoon.

Its founder, Silvia Vanni, lost her 7-year-old son to cancer back in 2011.

She has since dedicated herself to help children diagnosed with the disease, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been dropping toys off to kids at home. We take toys to the hospital so that they can have virtual parties at the hospital,” said Vanni.

The drive’s goal is to raise awareness on childhood cancer, with an emphasis on raising funds for research on less toxic treatment alternatives.

