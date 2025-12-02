MIAMI (WSVN) - Reports of a suspicious package sparked concerns at a courthouse in Miami.

The suspicious package was spotted near the Miami-Dade Children’s Courthouse on Northwest Third Street and Second Avenue.

Officers found an abandoned bag on a nearby bus bench.

No suspect has been identified.

The situation is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

