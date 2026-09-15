MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken widower shared his sorrow over the loss of his partner one week after the crash near Miami International Airport that took the lives of five people.

Nelson Fernandez shared what he felt when he heard the news that his spouse, Carlos Acosta Fajardo, was killed in the collision.

“I was asking if he’s alive, is he in the hospital and [they] said, ‘No, no, no, he’s dead.’ And I went off. My mind just went to shock,” he said. “He was a special being, a special soul, those that comes to you once in a lifetime. That is impeccable. A good friend, a good son, super son, he supported his family in Cuba.”

Fajardo would have turned 54 on Monday.

“Instead of celebrating his birthday. I’m mourning him,” said Fernandez.

Since the crash, Amazon announced that it paused operations with 21Air, the company that operated the flight.

Meanwhile, a series of lawsuits have been filed against the companies by the family members of the victims. The families hired attorneys and claimed that the tragedy was preventable.

A lawsuit was filled by 27-year-old Roosevelt Sebastian Perdomo Torres, who was one of two survivors who were in a Ford Econoline van, just minutes away from the end of their cleaning shift when tragedy struck.

Now, Torres continues to fight in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“We have an aircraft that was going at too high a speed,” said Pablo Rojas from the Podhurst Orseck law firm. “And we have multiple companies and entities involved in operating the aircraft, contracting it out that were negligent in supervising, operating and vetting this flight operation.”

On Monday, at the crash site, the plane’s wreckage was rotated 90 degrees and moved backwards from the area where it previously rested.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also removed a ground delay advisory, and said that operations are returning to normal.

21Air said in a statement: “..as well as working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues. We are confident in our safety policies, procedures and training.”

Additionally, the company said that their focus is on the victim’s families.

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