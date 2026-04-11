WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house party at Florida International University had a surprise guest after the major music star Pitbull made a special appearance.

Video on social media showed the moment that Pitbull walked into the small gathering, hosted by FIU Athletics Director Scott Carr.

“I want to thank you for coming tonight. Thank you for all that you do to help FIU and FIU Athletics, we really appreciate it,” he said.

Guests celebrated the music star’s commitment to the university.

Pitbull posed with attendees at the event, and showed his Panther spirit.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.